Man arrested after driving the wrong way on the highway had consumed double the legal alcohol limit: SQ

Provincial police have arrested a drunk man driving the wrong way on the highway.

Surete du Quebec officers were informed at 4 a.m. Friday of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 30 in La Prairie. He was heading West.

Police found the driver as he was pulling a U-turn through the median, onto the highway's eastbound lanes: still against the flow of traffic.

The alcohol content in the man's blood was twice the legal limit to drive, according to a sobriety test administered by the SQ.

Officers arrested the man. He will appear in court at a later date and could be charged with intoxicated driving, the police force said in a statement.

His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was seized for 30 days.

Officers also fined the man $1,000, and he was charged four demerit points.