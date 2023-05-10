iHeartRadio
Man arrested after fire in Montreal spa


Police are investigating and a man is under arrest after a fire was put out at the Hammam and Spa Sources d'Orient in Montreal on May 10, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A man was arrested after a small fire in a spa just after midnight.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call around 12:50 a.m. about a fire at the Sources Oriental Hammam and Spa on Provencher Boulevard in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

The SPVM report that the small fire was put out quickly and a 38-year-old man was arrested near the business.

There was no major damage to the business and no one was injured in the blaze.

The SPVM's arson squad will go to the scene on Wednesday to further investigate.  

