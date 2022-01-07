iHeartRadio
Man arrested after Longueuil police raid results in handgun, crossbows seizure

Generic photo of a crossbow. SOURCE: crossbowproductions.com

A Longueuil man was arrested after police seized two crossbows and a handgun from his residence.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says its team combatting weapons trafficking in Quebec (EILTA) searched a 45-year-old man's home and found numerous weapons.

He is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse Friday to face charges of importing prohibited weapons, possession of firearms and breach of conditions.

The EILTA team's CENTAURE (Coordination des Efforts Nationaux sur le Trafic d’Armes, Unis dans la Répression et les Enquêtes) strategy is part of a multi-agency effort to combat weapons trafficking, organized crime and gun crimes.

The Canada Border Services Agency worked with Longueuil police on this operation.

Anyone with information on illegal weapons possession, trafficking or use can contact the CENTAURE info line at 1-833-888-2763.

