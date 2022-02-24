Man arrested after mother, baby injured in head-on collision on Monteregie highway

A man in his 30s was arrested for alleged impaired driving Thursday night after a head-on collision that sent a woman and her baby to the hospital.

The collision on Rte. 338 in Les Cedres, south of Vaudreuil-Dorion, happened around 8:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told CTV News.

The mother and child were the occupants of one car and their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, the SQ said.

The man was brought to the hospital where a blood sample was expected to be taken.

Police continue to investigate the crash.