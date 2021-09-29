Man arrested after mother of five from Saint-Donat, Que. killed in suspected femicide

A 32-year-old mother of five children in the Lanaudière region has died and Quebec provincial police say the man they have arrested in connection with her death was known to her.

The 36-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a forensic team with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) analyzed the scene where the killing took place.

"That man has been interviewed by the investigators and should appear in court Wednesday at the beginning of the afternoon," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay. He did not elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Police say officers from the Matawinie station arrived at 2:45 p.m. Monday to discover the woman's lifeless body in a single-family residence on Montagne Road in Saint-Donat, about 120 kilometres north of Montreal.

The SQ identified the victim as Andréanne Ouellet, a resident of Saint-Donat. Her death is the 16th suspected femicide in Quebec in 2021.

She worked at a depanneur in the area and people who knew her say she was very quiet and kept to herself. None of her children were at the home at the time of the killing, according to Tremblay.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

HOW TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE

The tragic killing has reignited the discussion about how to address domestic violence and the province’s response to the crisis.

The work to end domestic violence needs to start with people at a young age, says Shennel Hunte, a board member at Women Aware, a Montreal-based non-profit organization founded by survivors of domestic abuse.

“As much as the government is trying to set up different police … units and giving money toward the cause, something has to start to prevent these things from happening instead of doing damage control once it has already happened,” Hunte said.

The education needs to start with youth at home about healthy relationships and educating boys about how to treat girls, especially in relationships, she adds.

Friends of Ouellet say she was in a “complicated situation” at home — something Hunte notes is oftentimes not the woman’s choice, but is a sign that a friend or family member should consider reaching out.

“It’s hard to come forward, it’s hard to say exactly what’s going on behind closed doors. Just make your presence known to them,” she said. “Also, you can call the hotline of Women Aware for tips and to discuss what you can do, what more you can do because we do have training in terms of helping friends and family along with this problem.”

Some warning signs to watch out for include a sudden change in personality, being on edge or agitated when leaving the home or checking their phone constantly to check in.

However, not all signs are easily observable, since abuse can take many different forms, including emotional, financial and sexual abuse.

“Sometimes it’s impossible to know what happens because the abuser is very, very good at hiding it and very, very good at scaring women into saying anything or showing that anything is happening,” she said.

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources:

-- with files from CTV News' Rob Lurie.