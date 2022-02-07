Man arrested after police chase in stolen semi-truck

A chase took place between a stolen truck and Montreal police (SPVM) on Highway 40 Sunday, leading to the arrest of a man in his fifties who could face charges of reckless driving and evading officers, as well as fines up to $5,000.

He could also face a charge of assault with a weapon, as he damaged a police car with his truck during his attempts to flee, according to provincial police (SQ).

The stolen semi-truck was spotted around 2 p.m. on Du Ruisseau Ave. in Beaconsfield, and was and pulled over by SPVM officers.

The driver pretended to stop for them, but once the police came to a standstill, he took off again, and the chase ensued.

The officers lost sight of the truck initially, but were able to catch up and try to intercept him.

The driver of the semi then began using dangerous maneuvers, including ramming into police vehicles to get them off his tail.

Officers were finally able to get him to stop the vehicle in Beaconsfield.

No injuries were reported.