Man arrested after woman assaulted and sent to the hospital on Montreal's South Shore

After a woman was injured following an argument with a man on Montreal's South Shore, a man has been arrested.

Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to Conefroy Street around 9:30 a.m. following a 911 call.

When they arrived, they found the woman, 34, outside an apartment building. She was injured and was transported to a hospital.

She was later released from the hospital.

The police did not give information on the nature of the injuries.

The woman has not been interviewed by investigators at this time.

"At this time, we do not have information on what use of force was used or if there were objects used in the offence that was committed," said SPAL spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was arrested in his home after he took refuge, while police tried to make contact with him.

Mise à jour opération policière rue Conefroy. Opération terminée. Détails ici: https://t.co/34dGr57YmG

A security perimeter was established and several homes around the suspect's residence have been evacuated as a precaution.

"You never know how an intervention is going to end or how it's going to go," said Voutsinos.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, here are some available resources:

SOS violence conjugale (1-800-363-9010)

Your neighbourhood CLSC (Info-santé: 811)

Crime Victim Assistance Centre (1-866-532-2822)

Assistance aux femmes (514-270-8291)

Shield of Athena (514-274-8117 or 1-877-274-8117)

Find the nearest shelter at Women's Shelters Canada

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.