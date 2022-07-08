Man arrested following hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman in South Shore

Police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal June hit and run in Brossard, Que.

Jose Luis Raymond appeared in court Friday afternoon. He was charged with failure to stop following a fatal accident and dangerous driving causing death, according to a release from Longueuil police.

The incident occurred at around 4:20 a.m. on June 24 at the intersection of Rome Blvd. and Lautrec St.

The driver of a black pick-up truck hit a woman who was crossing the street, then drove away towards Taschereau Blvd.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the offender was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado manufactured at some time from 2019 to 2021.

Police wrote in a Friday press release they found the suspect vehicle in the Greenfield Park district of Longueuil. Officers seized the truck for forensic investigation.

Raymond will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Monday, July 11.