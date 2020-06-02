Man arrested following multiple car thefts, police chase across Monteregie

A 39-year-old man who was involved in multiple collisions that left two people injured was finally arrested after a police chase on Monday night.

The chase began off-island when the man stole a vehicle. Then, at around 9:15 p.m., he hit a moving car in Montreal East near the Sherbrooke St. and Gamble Ave. intersection, injuring a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old who were taken to hospital (their lives are not at risk).

Alleged serial car thief arrested after chase from #Shawinigan to #Boucherville. More: @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/yBSZuHteyS

The man stole their vehicle before attempting to steal another with no success after coming into collision with that one, too. He then fled the scene in the same vehicle and hit a Montreal police patrol car, which chased the man off-island towards Boucherville.

The man hit another police car and attempted to steal it but was unsuccessful. He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody for interrogation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2020.