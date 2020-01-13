Man arrested for allegedly using social media to commit sexual crimes
An alleged sexual predator is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse Monday after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest last August.
Rishaun Ramsahai, 23, whom Longueuil police believe used social media to commit alleged sexual crimes, such as luring using a computer, inciting sexual contact and uttering threats, was arrested on Jan. 9 in Ontario.
Police say he allegedly used different pseudonyms and social media networks, including Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, to contact victims in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.
Longueuil police say it is actively looking for potential victims and is asking anyone with information to confidentially call their info-line at 450-463-7211.
