iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing through park and into house in Pierrefonds


A 29-year-old man was arrested in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough after allegedly crashing through two fences in a public park and winding up against a residence. (Jonah Aspler/CTV News)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after driving through two fences in a park and ending up crashing against a house in Montreal's West Island.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a call at 3:40 a.m. about a car colliding with a residence near Parkinson Park on Pierrefonds Blvd. near Sources Blvd. in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough.

"The vehicle went through two fences and ended up in a house," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving on the scene, but he did not sustain any major injuries.

There was minor damage to the house, and no one else was injured.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*