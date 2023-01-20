Man arrested, guns seized in Laval raid

Laval police (SPL) arrested a 20-year-old man and seized three guns after a raid on Jan. 12.

The SPL reported that Mac Ahern is in custody and facing weapons possession charges after the three guns, 50 rounds of ammunition, narcotics and around $5,000 cash were found in a residence in the St-Rose neighbourhood.

Le SPL a procédé à la saisie de trois armes à feu, une cinquantaine de munitions, des stupéfiants ainsi qu'un montant d'argent totalisant près de 5 000 $. Une personne a aussi été arrêtée en lien avec le phénomène de violence par arme à feu.

Ahern was known to police before his arrest.

He will be back in court Jan. 24.

The SPL said officers have seized six illegal firearms in 2023 and arrested three people thus far.