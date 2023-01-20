iHeartRadio
Man arrested, guns seized in Laval raid


Police in Laval seized three guns, including this Python 357 pistol, and arrested a 20-year-old male on Jan. 12, 2023. SOURCE: SPL

Laval police (SPL) arrested a 20-year-old man and seized three guns after a raid on Jan. 12.

The SPL reported that Mac Ahern is in custody and facing weapons possession charges after the three guns, 50 rounds of ammunition, narcotics and around $5,000 cash were found in a residence in the St-Rose neighbourhood.

Ahern was known to police before his arrest.

He will be back in court Jan. 24.

The SPL said officers have seized six illegal firearms in 2023 and arrested three people thus far. 

