Man arrested in Caribbean six years after Montreal homicide

A man in the Caribbean was handed over to Montreal police (SPVM) Wednesday night in connection with a 2016 homicide.

The arrest of Shamora Robertson, 35, is the third made by the SPVM in this case.

He is one of four alleged assailants believed to be involved in the April 30, 2016 killing.

On that night nearly six years ago, four people forced their way into a home on Grenet Street, in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, where two roommates lived.

After threatening the roommates, one of the four assailants shot and killed the victim, a 30-year-old man. The other victim was hit with a wooden stick but survived.

Police arrested Jermaine Carlton Gero and Nikita Hunt in 2016, both of whom were convicted of murder, but Robertson fled the country, according to the SPVM.

The SPVM arrested Robertson in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through collaboration with local police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and U.S. authorities.

He is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Thursday to face murder charges.