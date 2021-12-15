Man arrested in connection with double homicide in Quebec City

A man has been arrested and is set to appear in court Wednesday in connection with a Dec. 8 double homicide in Quebec City’s Charlesbourg district.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) says the 34-year-old man was arrested last Friday for alleged assault and forcible confinement on Dec. 6.

He appeared in court the following day and has been in police custody since then.

Police say the suspect was arrested in connection with the killings of Stéphane Deschênes and Mario Anctil, both 51, who died in hospital hours after being found lifeless in a fire-torn home on 45th Street.

Police later announced they were investigating the deaths as a double homicide and arson – marking the third and fourth murders to occur on the territory this year.

It is not yet clear what charges may be brought against the suspect.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Dec. 15, 2021.