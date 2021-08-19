Man arrested in connection with shooting of police officer in Beauce

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a provincial police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday morning south of Quebec City.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday night in St-Georges, Que., about 100 kilometres south of the provincial capital, provincial police spokesman Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau told reporters.

Officer Catherine Giroux, 40, was wounded after stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation in Ste-Marie, Que., around 50 kilometres from where the suspect was arrested.

"The investigation demonstrated that more than one projectile was shot in the direction of the police officer," Bibeau said Thursday. "The officer was hit by a projectile and was wounded, but she is out of danger."

Bibeau said Giroux was able give a description of the suspect and that members of the public provided information that helped police locate the man.

A police tactical team participated in the arrest, and the investigation was assisted by local police in Quebec City and the neighbouring city of Levis.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court by videoconference Thursday afternoon.

Premier Francois Legault commented about the incident on Twitter, saying it was an "unacceptable act," and wished the officer a speedy recovery.

Un geste inacceptable. Prompt rétablissement à l’agente blessée hier en service. https://t.co/s8pisOr4Gk

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 18, 2021.