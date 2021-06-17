Man arrested in Quebec City with possible explosive device in backpack

A man in Quebec City was arrested Wednesday for having what appeared to be an explosive device in his backpack.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) says it discovered the alleged explosive after officers stopped the man for impaired driving, in the Beauport area.

Police received a 911 call at 9:30 p.m. about someone erratically driving a scooter on Chabanel Street.

Patrol officers stopped the 49-year-old for driving under the influence of drugs.

"It was during the search of a backpack belonging to the individual that police officers noticed an object that could be similar to an explosive device," explained police spokesperson David Poitras.

A security perimeter was set up in the area and the Sûreté du Québec's bomb squad was called in.

The delicate operation lasted several hours and was completed at 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to Poitras, the object was stored in a secure location and further analysis will be conducted to confirm if the device was indeed a threat.

Residents in the area were not evacuated from their homes.

The suspect remains in custody pending the outcome of the analysis.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2021.