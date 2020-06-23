Man arrested Tuesday in 2016 death of Quebec toddler

ALMA, QC. -- Quebec provincial police arrested a 34-year-old man in Alma Tuesday morning for the death of a 22-month-old toddler.

The boy died under mysterious circumstances a little more than four years ago, on June 17, 2016, in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Alma resident Maxime Patry is expected to be charged with manslaughter at the Alma courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was allegedly the boy's mother's spouse when the death occurred.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said the Sûreté du Québec would not disclose the name of the young victim in this case.

The boy's death at the Chicoutimi Hospital, however, caused a stir in Quebec in 2016. The child had been reported a few weeks before his death to Quebec Youth Protection.

It also appears that during his short life, he suffered serious, unexplained physical injuries.

The treatment of the boy and his death led to an investigation by the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission.