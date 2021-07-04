Man barricaded in residence near Quebec City found dead after police intervention

The barricaded man in crisis who kept police on their toes Sunday morning in Sainte-Croix, near Quebec City, was found dead in his home when the Emergency Response Team (ERT) entered to "secure the residence," the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said.

"Police officers were not involved in the death or in any action that led to this outcome," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The intervention was considered "high risk" because the man was "possibly armed," and it resulted in a large police deployment, the ERT intervention and the evacuation of residences.

"The potential for danger is quite high when a person barricades himself in a crisis inside his home with a weapon or weapons," said Dorsainville, in an interview with The Canadian Press. "We don't know what the person might do. He could shoot at the police, we don't know."

When police arrived, a woman and two children had already left the scene in an ambulance.

According to the police, they suffered injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

They will be interviewed by investigators in charge of the case.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 4, 2021.