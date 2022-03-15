Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end

A Montreal man is facing charges after a 10-year-old girl was badly beaten in the city's east end Monday in what her family claimed was an unprovoked attack.

Police located the suspect and arrested him but say the motive for the attack is still unclear. The girl was sent to hospital with serious injuries to her head and upper body.

A woman who identified herself as a relative of the victim shared a photo on social media showing the girl in hospital with a neck brace and a bloodied face covered in bandages.

The relative said the girl was attacked on her regular walk home for lunch and that the ordeal has been a "nightmare" for the family.

"A young man aged 21 attacked her for nothing," wrote the relative, who cannot be named in order to protect the girls' identity, which is shielded by a publication ban.

"He goes towards her and puts her on the ground to start beating her and disfiguring her beautiful angelic face for I repeat no good reason."

The family is calling for justice for the young girl.

Tanvir Singh, 21, appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"The young girl was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a 21-year-old man approach them and for reasons still to be determined, started to punch the young girl and drag her a couple of metres until people that noticed the altercation got involved," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM).

"The motive is still to be determined, a possible psychological evaluation to be done, probably mental health issues that could be causing that, but it's still to be determined," said Bergeron.

Bergeron said the victim is suffering from "violent nervous shock" as well.

The accused, who has no prior criminal history in Quebec, is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser has raised more than $11,000 to support the girl's family.