Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing of police officer


image.jpg

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a police officer in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Menachem Benaroch, who appeared Thursday morning in Montreal, was also charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon against a peace officer and one count of carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) spokesperson Patricia Johnson said Benaroch is due back in court Friday for the bail hearing.

According to police, there is no fear for the life of the officer who was stabbed.

Chief Fady Dagher told reporters Wednesday that the officer was trying to talk to the suspect when he was suddenly attacked.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 27, 2023

