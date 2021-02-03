Man charged with attempted murder of Montreal officer released, all charges stayed

By Selena Ross, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — The legal case around an attack on a Montreal police (SPVM) officer took a sharp turn on Wednesday when charges were stayed against the accused.

The prosecution stayed all charges against Mamadi Fara Camara, who was arrested last week on suspicions of attempted murder of an officer in Parc-Extension.

In court, the prosecution said the stays were based on "new information" and Camara was released.

One of Camara's lawyers, Joanie Chainey, told CTV News that new video came to light on Wednesday, the day of Camara's bail hearing was scheduled.

— with files from CTV's Stephane Giroux.