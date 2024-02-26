Man charged with attempted murder, several other charges after woman stabbed in Montreal North

A 38-year-old man has been charged after a woman was stabbed in Montreal North on Monday.

The accused, Jean-Claude Maurissaint, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and criminal harassment, according to a charge sheet. He is also facing three counts of failing to comply with bail conditions, including orders not to communicate or be within 200 metres of the woman, who is 46.

A source confirmed to CTV News that the victim is his ex-partner.

According to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Dubuc, officers were outside their local station on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Lacordaire Boulevard, when they noticed a woman walking towards them.

"They saw a woman with serious injuries to the upper body that appear to have been caused by a sharp object," she explained. "Police came to her aid."

According to information gathered by the officers, the woman had an argument with another person inside an apartment on Gervais Avenue near Industriel Boulevard when the alleged assault occurred.

The victim was transported to hospital, and her life is not considered to be in danger.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the area.