Man charged with first-degree murder in LaSalle home invasion that killed 75-year-old

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a violent break-and-entry in LaSalle earlier this month.

In Montreal's 20th homicide of the year, a 75-year-old man was killed when people forced their way into his home at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, smashed a glass door and various objects, and assaulted him.

He died in hospital five days later. Police said they believed the man "was not the person targeted by the suspects."

On Thursday, about 10 days after the incident, Montreal police arrested Akong Yves Fonbah, age 28. He was charged and appeared Friday morning at the Montreal courthouse.

At the time of the killing, however, police said that "suspects" were responsible, not a single person, and they said again on Friday that they're still trying to identify other people who "may also be involved."

Members of the public can give information anonymously at 514-393-1133.