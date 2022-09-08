Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of woman in LaSalle

A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 29-year-old mother of three in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Montreal police said Gisele Itale Betondi died after being stabbed multiple times on Thursday morning.



Hosea Amorus Puhya, who police say knew the victim, has been charged in her death.

Police received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. and responded to the intersection of des Oblats and Wanklyn streets where they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body.

Police say the incident happened in an outdoor parking lot outside an apartment building and that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was unconscious upon arrival, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

Police confirmed early Thursday evening that the victim died of her injuries. Her death marks Montreal's 22nd homicide of the year.

The perpetrator fled the scene and police say was later captured. Montreal police say the accused is known to police.

Court records show Puhya was acquitted of uttering threats against the victim on June 21.

He was also charged with robbery and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm in February of this year and is scheduled to go on trial in that matter on Nov. 1.

So far, police could not definitively say whether or not the suspect and victim were partners or ex-partners.