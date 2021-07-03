Man charged with fleeing from police, assaulting an officer and other counts

A man in his 30s will face serious charges after a police chase that ended in an assault on a police officer.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers initially attempted to intercept the suspect's vehicle on Friday night, around 11 p.m., on Route 261 in Saint-Valère in the Centre-du-Québec region, but were unsuccessful.

"Police officers from the Arthabaska MRC began the pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop for a violation of the Highway Safety Code," said SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

However, she said the vehicle was travelling at low speed and had two occupants on board.

"After about 10 minutes, the vehicle stopped in the Saint-Rosaire sector and the driver fled into a wooded area," said Dorsainville.

His passenger remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

The fleeing driver was caught by a police officer, but the officer was attacked while making the arrest.

Although the suspect was unarmed, he violently attacked the police officer in a fight that could result in a charge of attempted murder of a police officer, the SQ spokesperson said.

"It was during the foot pursuit that a physical altercation occurred between the uncooperative driver and the patrol officer. The officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital," said Dorsainville. "The individual, in his 30s, is being held in custody pending his appearance.'

"He is expected to appear on charges of flight from police, impaired driving, driving while prohibited, assault on a peace officer, obstruction and attempted murder of a peace officer."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2021.