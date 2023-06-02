Man charged with manslaughter in 1996 cold case of missing Montreal mother

A 69-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a Montreal cold case dating back to the late 1990s.

Patricia Ferguson went missing in June 1996. For 27 years, nearly her entire life, Ferguson’s daughter has wanted to know what happened to her mom. Now, she finally does.

According to police, Ferguson was last seen in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood before she went missing.

Police say in the middle of the night, she went to meet someone and was never heard from again. Her daughter, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, told CTV News she thought her mom had abandoned her.

It took nearly three decades, but police arrested the alleged killer, a man with prior convictions for violent crimes.

The events that led to his arrest on Thursday are shielded by the publication ban.

For Ferguson's daughter, the latest developments in the case are helping her move on with her life. She says her only regret is that she never got to tell her mom she loves her

The accused will be back in court on June 12.