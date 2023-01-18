Man charged with murder in Meriem Boundaoui slaying ordered to remain in jail

One of the two men charged in the killing of a Montreal teenage girl in 2021 has lost his bid to be released from jail until his trial.

Justice Eric Downs rejected a request Wednesday to release Aymane Bouadi, 27, from custody on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui, Noovo Info reported.

Crown prosecutor Simon Lapierre said the judge was not convinced that the accused's detention was not justified and that the violent firearm-related attack has shocked the community.

A publication ban prevents the judge's reasons from being published.

Boundaoui was killed in a drive-by shooting on a residential street in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough on Feb. 7, 2021. Police said she was an innocent bystander in a conflict between two groups of people when she was killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car.

She came to Quebec from Algeria to study and lived with her older sister.

Salim Touaibi, 27, was the first person to be arrested in the teen's killing and has also been charged with first-degree murder. He is also facing four counts of attempted murder in relation to four other individuals.

Touaibi also remains in custody pending his trial.