iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide


A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they arrested Keven Deblois Thursday morning in connection with the killing of Karine Bélanger, 36, of Quebec City. He was already in jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest, according to SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Deblois is also charged with indignity to a human body, theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft.

Deblois and Bélanger were a couple, according to Scholtus. The victim's body was found on Sept. 25 in a torched vehicle on Saint-Pierre Road in Saint-Bernard, Que., about 50 kilometres south of Quebec City in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Thursday or Friday at the Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce courthouse.

 

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS Violence Conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

Other resources:

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*