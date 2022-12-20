iHeartRadio
Man charged with sexual assault against minors in Laval, police believe there are other victims


Alexis Plourde-Dinelle, 30, has been charged with multiple sexual assault counts against minors and Laval police believe other victims have not come forward. SOURCE: SPL

Police in Laval (SPL) believe a man recently charged with multiple counts of sexual assault against minors may have other victims and are encouraging those people to come forward.

Alexis Plourde-Dinelle, 30, appeared in court on Dec. 8, facing charges including luring a minor, sexual assault, passing sexually explicit material to a minor and having sexual contact with a minor while in a position of authority.

The alleged offences happened between 2011 and 2022 while Plourde-Dinelle was working as a camp counsellor in Quebec.

"In a position of authority over minors, the suspect allegedly created a bond of trust with his victims and maintained relationships with them through social networks," the SPL said in a release. "He allegedly encouraged them to send him explicit photos of themselves, even meeting them for sex."

���������������� ������������������́���� ��️‍
Le SPL tente d'entrer en contact avec des victimes potentielles d'Alexis Plourde-Dinelle, 30 ans, récemment arrêté pour des dossiers à caractère sexuel impliquants des mineurs.
➕ d'info : https://t.co/sYiihpD6Sm pic.twitter.com/zNX7weXnyT

— Police Laval (@policelaval) December 20, 2022

Laval police began investigating the crimes in November and matched their files will similar files from other police forces, including Montreal police (SPVM) and the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

"Investigators have reason to believe that the suspect may have had other victims and wish to contact them," the SPL said.

He was released on conditions.

The SQ's Serial Crime Investigation Management Structure was deployed in the investigation, which facilitates partnerships between police forces in the province and also pools resources for victim support.

Victims of Plourde-Dinelle are asked to contact police confidentially through Laval's info-crime line at 450-662-4636 and reference the file LVL 221106-021. 

