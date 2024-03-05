Man dead after being hit by bus in Saint-Laurent

A 65-year-old man is dead after being hit by a bus Monday night in the Saint-Laurent borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident occurred at 9 p.m.

A bus was turning from Décarie Boulevard to Édouard-Laurin Boulevard when it struck the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and "the investigation is still underway," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The 52-year-old bus driver was treated for nervous shock.