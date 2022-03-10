Man dead after shooting in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

A 28-year-old man has died after being hit by at least one gunshot Thursday night in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call shortly after midnight about gunshots heard in the area of Pierre-Corneille and Boucherville streets, near the Place Versailles shopping center in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Upon arrival, police officers found the victim suffering from upper-body injuries.

He was transported to hospital, where his death was confirmed shortly before 4 a.m.

A security perimeter has been set up in the area where the man was found.

The canine unit, as well as forensic technicians, are onsite to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The man's death is considered the fourth homicide on Montreal police territory in 2022.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 10, 2022.