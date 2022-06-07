Man shot dead in Lachine as police search for suspect

A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. Monday about the incident, near Saint-Pierre Avenue and Richmond Street along Highway 20.

"On the scene, the police located a man that was injured," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was transported to hospital in critical condition and we now have the confirmation that he has died."

A security perimeter has been established, and investigators with the Montreal police major crimes unit are canvassing the scene and looking at surveillance footage to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

"They will try to see if there are any witnesses," said Comtois.

Officers say the victim was known to police.

No arrests have been made.

Montreal police say this is the 11th homicide on its territory this year.