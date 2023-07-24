iHeartRadio
Man dead following crash between vehicle and tanker truck in the Laurentians


A fuel tanker truck crashed on Route 117 in the Laurentians on Monday, June 24, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Eloise Pratte)

A driver has died following a crash with a diesel tanker truck in the Laurentians, which sent fuel spilling onto the road Monday.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Route 117, near La Conception, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The 91-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead. The truck driver was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Route 117 is closed in both directions at La Conception as investigators analyze the scene.

Firefighters are also on the scene to monitor fire hazards.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash or how much gasoline spilled, said the SQ.

-With files from The Canadian Press

