iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man detained after sneaking onto tarmac at Montreal airport


A passenger makes his way through Montreal-Trudeau airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man was able to sneak onto the tarmac at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport Tuesday night, causing delays for some flights.

A spokesperson for the Montreal airport confirmed the man entered a restricted area of the tarmac in the early evening and was placed into the custody of the Montreal police service (SPVM).

"He was quickly apprehended by ADM Airport Patrol and transferred to the SPVM. As a precautionary measure, additional checks were performed on nine [aircraft] on the transborder departure side, which caused delays," wrote spokesperson Eric Forest.

When reached by CTV News, a Montreal police spokesperson said the SPVM assisted airport officials in the incident and that the man will meet with investigators Tuesday evening.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*