Man dies after being trapped under tree he was cutting down

Urgences Santé ambulance

 A man in the municipality of Hebertville, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, has died after being trapped under a tree he had cut down. 

The accident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to information from the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Firefighters pulled the man, who was alone at the time of the incident, out from under the tree before he was sent to a hospital. He was pronounced dead several hours later. 

It was not a workplace accident.

An investigation was initiated and forensic identification services were deployed to the scene.

