Man dies after colliding with moose in the Laurentians

A man has died after his vehicle collided with a moose Monday evening in Brownsburg-Chatham, in the Laurentians.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Highway 50 at kilometre 246.5.

"The driver, in his 60s, was heading eastbound when he hit a large moose before losing control of his vehicle and ending up in a ditch on the north side of the highway," said SQ Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

She explains numerous witnesses, including a nurse, performed CPR before paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the Lachute hospital.

The area was closed to traffic Monday night to allow an accident scene re-enactor to be onsite.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021.