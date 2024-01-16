Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second fatal fall in 4 days

A man died following a ski fall on Tuesday at Mont Avila, in the Laurentians, Quebec police say.

This event comes a few days after a 15-year-old boy fell to his death from a ski lift at Morin-Heights, also in the Laurentians, on Friday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Pays-d'en-Haut MRC station was called to Mont Avila at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a man who had suffered serious injuries following a fall while skiing.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"A coroner's inquest has been launched, and there are no criminal elements," said SQ spokesperson Marc Tessier.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim's body to determine the exact cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 16, 2024.