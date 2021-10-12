Man dies after getting thrown from motorcycle onto highway east of Montreal

A sudden slowdown in traffic this morning on a Monteregie highway led to the death of a motorcyclist after he was violently thrown from his seat.

According to Quebec provincial police, at about 8:15 a.m. the 65-year-old man was forced to brake his motorcycle abruptly when a vehicle ahead of him slowed down. They were on Highway 35 northbound, in Carignan.

The motorcyclist then hit the rear of the car and was sent flying into another lane. A third vehicle, also travelling north, was unable to stop in time and drove over the victim’s body.

The man was seriously injured and died a short time later in hospital, police said.

No one else was hurt. Several lanes were closed to traffic for a few hours as police road-accident specialists launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said officers have ruled out any criminal factor on the part of the vehicle that ran over the man, explaining the driver simply did not have enough time to brake.