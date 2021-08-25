Man dies after personal watercraft accident in St. Lawrence River

A personal watercraft driver has died after falling into the St. Lawrence River on the afternoon of Aug. 25.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Varennes on the South Shore of Montreal.

Sgt. Catherine Bernard, spokeswoman for the Sûreté du Québec, explained that according to initial accounts, "the man was riding behind a boat to take advantage of its waves when he allegedly performed a false manouver before falling into the water."

It was citizens who brought the victim to shore.

The 25-year-old man was transported to a hospital center where he was pronounced dead.

--This article was first reported in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 25.