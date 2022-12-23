iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man dies after road crash in Monteregie


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 37-year-old man was killed in a crash on Route 40 in Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague, Montérégie, Friday morning.

The driver was attempting to pass when he lost control of the vehicle at around 6:15 a.m. He rolled over before crashing. He flipped the vehicle and went off the road.

He was unconscious when first responders arrived. The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Sûreté du Québec spokesman Nicolas Scholtus.

The man was originally from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

A SQ investigator specializing in collisions is looking into the crash.
 



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 23, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*