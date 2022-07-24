Man dies after swinging off rope at Quebec beach

A 43-year-old Quebec man succumbed to his injuries Sunday after swinging off a dock into the waters.

Emergency response teams responded Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. after a 43-year-old man did a rope jump at the Sablon beach, in Saint-Polycarpe, in Montérégie.

"The man jumped into the water from a platform where a Tarzan rope was located. He ended up in the water and did not come back to the surface. At this location, the lake is two to three metres deep," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

The man was eventually rescued, and lifeguards began resuscitation manoeuvers until the arrival of the emergency services.

He was in critical condition when transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Forensic identification was requested to attend the scene to analyze it," said Scholtus.

The SQ investigation continues.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 24, 2022.