iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man dies from injuries after beating outside Orange Julep; police open homicide investigation


image.jpg

A 50-year-old man who was severely beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's famed Orange Julep restaurant last month has died of his injuries, police said Friday.

The victim died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday following the May 31 altercation. The Montreal police service's major crime unit is now investigating the man's death as the city's 10th homicide of the year (out of 12).

Police were called to the parking lot near the intersection of Décarie Boulevard and Paré Street after a fight broke out around 10:15 p.m.

One member of a group of people allegedly attacked the 50-year-old man. The group had fled the scene and when police arrived, they only found the man lying on the ground unconscious.

Police arrested a suspect, a 22-year-old man, the following day. He was then charged with aggravated assault.

"Since the person died, for sure the accusation will change," said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc on Friday. She did not provide any further details.

On Friday, Montreal police released their annual report for 2022, which showed that violent crime went up last year compared to 2021. Homicides also increased by 43.4 per cent compared to the average of the last five years.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*