Man dies in kayaking accident just north of Quebec City

A man died while kayaking on Lake Saint-Charles, north of Quebec City, Thursday afternoon.

Quebec City firefighters intervened on the lake, which is located between the municipalities of Quebec and Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, around 4 p.m. after a witness reported a capsized kayak.

The 59-year-old victim was located by firefighters who pulled him out of the water and carried out resuscitation maneuvers.

He was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Sgt. David Poitras of the Quebec City Police Service.

The Coroner's Office will be responsible for investigating the causes and circumstances of the death.

Rescuers confirmed that the man was wearing a personal flotation device.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 5, 2022.