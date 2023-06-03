iHeartRadio
Man discovered fatally shot in downtown apartment: Montreal police


A part of Montreal's Saint-Catherine Street was closed off on June 3, 2023 after a man was discovered shot dead inside his apartment. (CTV News/Scott Prouse)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating a homicide in downtown Montreal, where a man was found shot dead on Saturday.

The man was discovered around 7:50 a.m. inside a rooming house on Saint-Catherine and Beaudry Streets, above Le Date bar in Montreal's Gay Village, according to the SPVM.

The 61-year-old victim was shot at least once in his upper body, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Saint-Catherine was closed between Montcalm and Beaudry Streets Saturday morning while investigators gathered more information.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 11th homicide on the Island of Montreal so far in 2023. 

