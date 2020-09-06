Man drowns while trying to wash clothes in Lachine Canal

A man trying to wash his clothes in the Lachine Canal fell into the water and drowned on Sunday.

Montreal police said they received a 911 call at 3:15 p.m. Witnesses said the victim was washing his clothes in the canal near the intersection of St-Joseph Blvd. and St-Patrick in Lachine when he fell into the water.

The man cried for help, saying he couldn't swim. When police arrived, they were unable to locate the victim from the water's bank.

The nautical patrol team from the Montreal fire department was called into assist. The man's body was found at around 4:40 p.m. and he was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The investigation has been handed to the coroner's office as no criminal act was connected to the death.