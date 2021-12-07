iHeartRadio
Man faces murder charge in death of 80-year-old Quebec woman east of Montreal

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A suspect was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in the killing of an 80-year-old woman last week in a town east of Montreal.

Jeannine Perron-Ruel was found outside her home last Thursday morning in Coaticook, Que., about 165 kilometres east of Montreal.

Yanick Dostie-Pouliot was charged with second-degree murder in her killing, and a clerk at the courthouse in Sherbrooke, Que., said a plea of not guilty was entered.

The 38-year-old man, also from Coaticook, was arrested late Monday by Quebec provincial police. He will remain detained and is due back in court in mid-January, according to the court.

A police spokeswoman said the victim and suspect knew each other but declined to elaborate further. There have been several reports they were neighbours, but police have not commented on a possible motive behind the killing.

Police say Perron-Ruel was found badly injured and was taken to hospital, where her death was pronounced.

 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

