Man facing 37 charges after rash of fast food restaurant break-ins across Montreal

Michel Guiliani appeared in court on Dec. 4 in relation to a wave of break-ins at fast food restaurants across the Greater Montreal area. He is facing 37 criminal charges.

The 39-year-old was arrested by Montreal police the day before.

Officers say about 25 restaurants in Montreal, as well as Laval on the North Shore and Longueuil on the South Shore, were broken into after hours and the safes and cash registers were emptied. In total, about $20,000 was stolen.

Police say the thefts took place between March and December.

Anyone with information is invited to call 911, visit a local police station or contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.