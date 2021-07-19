iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Man facing impaired driving charges after crash critically injures two teens

Deux-Montanges police car. Source: RPLDM/Facebook

A 25-year-old man from Boisbriand is facing four impaired driving-related charges, following a near-fatal crash between a moped and a car in Deux-Montagnes.

Philippe Vocino was arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing into a scooter that was stopped at a red light at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 15-year-old moped driver was badly injured and remains in critical condition; the 15 year-old passenger also suffered multiple fractures.

According to Deux-Montagnes police (RPLDM), the scooter was making a mandatory stop at the corner of 20th Avenue and Normandy Street when it was rear-ended at high speed by a car.

The two minors were transported to Saint-Justine Hospital. In Quebec, the minimum age to drive a moped is 14.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error