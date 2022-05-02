Man facing multiple charges after Quebec motorbike police officer was hit on duty

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a provincial police motorcycle officer was hit while performing his duties on Sunday.

Police apprehended the suspect in Longueuil Sunday afternoon, acoording to Mariane Allaire Morin, spokesperson for the Montreal police (SPVM), who are investigating the case.

The SPVM reported on Sunday that a Surete du Quebec (SQ) motorcycle officer was hit while operating a radar gun to monitor traffic on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East near Armand-Chaput Ave. at around 8 a.m.

The vehicle fled the scene and officers located it later in the afternoon.

"It was the same car we were looking for," said Allaire Morin.

The officer, a 27-year-old man, sustained upper and lower-body injuries but is expected to recover.

The suspect is in custody and is expected to be in court Monday afternoon on the following charges: Aggravated assault on a police officer, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving causing an injury, and fleeing the scene of an accident.