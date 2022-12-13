iHeartRadio
Man fatally stabbed during fight in Montreal's St-Laurent borough


A man is dead after being stabbed in Montreal's St-Laurent borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A man was stabbed to death in Montreal's St-Laurent borough on Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to a 911 call at about 1 p.m. about a man who was injured on Begin Street near Cote-Vertu Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered a man in his 40s with injuries to his upper body caused by a sharp object.

First responders tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

"It's a conflict that started between the victim and another man," said SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. "The suspect fled the scene on foot."

The file has been transferred to the major crimes unit and it is the 36th homicide of 2022.

Bergeron said investigators are trying to determine how the altercation escalated and scene remains in place. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

